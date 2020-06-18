This Day in Sports History: June 18

We remain in the time of the year when golf’s US Open traditionally dominates the sports scene. Two of the most memorable Open's were played at Pebble Beach. The one iron Jack Nicklaus hit at seventeen in 1972, still legendary. Nicklaus on the way to his third Open title.

And in 2000, Pebble Beach hosted the 100th Open Championship. It would be the first Open title for Tiger Woods, who was playing on another level, winning by a record fifteen strokes.

And it was on this day in 1977 that Elston Howard and Yogi Berra got between Yankee manager Billy Martin and star right fielder Reggie Jackson. Jackson was incensed that Martin had replaced him in the middle of an inning, for not running hard enough after a fly ball.

That’s This Day in Sports History for June 18.