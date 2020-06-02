This Day in Sports History: June 2

It was just a year ago today that the Warriors were still thinking three-peat. Down by five at the half in Toronto, the Warriors went on an 18-0 run to start the third quarter, and never trailed after that. The Warriors headed home with the series tied a game each.

It was on this day in Detroit that Armando Galarraga was this close to a perfect game. But no replay in those days. The blown call by umpire Jim Joyce cost the Tigers’ pitcher his spot in the record book.

And it was on this day in 1925 that an American phrase was born. Yankee first baseman, Wally Pipp, was hit in the head with a ball during batting practice. Pipp didn’t feel up to playing and was replaced by Lou Gehrig. Gehrig set a record, playing two-thousand 130 consecutive games. Thus the term being Wally pipped.