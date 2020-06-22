This Day in Sports History: June 22

Interleague play took place between the A’s and Giants at the Oakland Coliseum on this day in 2012. The A’s took a 3-1 lead to the ninth inning, but Brandon Belt’s drive got past a diving Collin Cowgill and the game was tied. The Giants took the lead on a single by Hector Sanchez. They got four in the ninth for a 5-4 win.

John McEnroe was known for his outbursts on the court. It was on June 22 in 1981 that he had a signature moment at Wimbledon. The British tabloids dubbed him a super brat. McEnroe went on to win that first-round match against Tom Gullickson, and the tournament for the first time in his career.

And on this day in 1938, the world was on the verge of World War II. The Nazi war machine was making the Joe Louis-Max Schmelling rematch about a lot more than a boxing match. Louis knocked Schmelling out in the first round, the 36th of his eventual 66 wins.