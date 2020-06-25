This Day in Sports History: June 25

The Giants’ Tim Lincecum was dealing on this day in 2014. Lincecum allowed only one base runner on a walk, and threw his second no-hitter in as many years. He joned Hall of Famer, Chrisy Mathewson as the only Giants in history to throw two no-hitters.

It was on this day in 2018 that Edwin Jackson took the mound for the A’s. He tied a record wearing his 13th Major League uniform. One year later, Jackson had the record to himself, making the Blue Jays his 14th Major League team.

And it was on this day in 2014 in the World Cup, that Uruguay’s Louis Suarez bit Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini, on the shoulder. That was the third time Suarez had bitten an opponent. Suarez was slapped with a nine-game suspension, which ended his play in that year’s Cup.

That's This Day in Sports History for June 25.

