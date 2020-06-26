This Day in Sports History: June 26

On this day two years ago in Detroit, the A’s Chad Pinder went deep. That was the record 27th straight road game in which Oakland had homered. The streak ended the following day.

The Giants’ Ryan Vogelsong, against the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw on this day in San Francisco, in 2012. Remember the Melk man. Melky Cabrera’s home runs was all the Giants would need in a 2-0 win.

On this day in 2003, the Cleveland Cavaliers made high school sernior, Lebron James, the NBA’s number one draft pick.

That's This Day in Sports History for June 26.