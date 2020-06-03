This Day in Sports History: June 3

The Warriors and Cavs, in what felt like their annual meeting on June 3 day two years ago. Steph Curry made a playoff record, nine three-pointers, as the Warriors took a 2-0 series lead on their way to a four-game sweep.

In 1992, it was a different star leading the way in the finals. Michael Jordan set a pair of playoff records: most points in a half (35) and most three-pointers in a half (6), as the bulls took at 1-0 lead over Portland.

It was on this day in 1995 that the Expos’ Pedro Martinez took a perfect game into the tenth inning. Berkeley product, Bip Roberts, broke up the no-hitter, but the Expos were 1-0 winners.