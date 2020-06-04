This Day in Sports History: June 4

Still bothered by the back surgery he had undergone two years earlier, Steve Kerr was warmly greeted as he returned to coach the Warriors on this day three years ago. Kevin Durant scored 33 points, Steph Curry had 32, as the Warriors went up two games to none over Cleveland in the NBA Finals series.

Not the warmest of greetings for Melky Cabrera in 2013, in his first appearance in San Francisco since his giant career was ended by a drug suspension. Tim Lincecum was dealing and the Giants beat the Blue Jays 2-1.

And on this day in 1988, Steffi Graf won the French Open in just 34 minutes. Her 6-love, six-love final, a so-called double bagel over Natasha Zvereva, was the quickest final in grand slam histroy.

That’s this day in sports for June 4th.