This Day in Sports History: May 1

He found it more times than anyone else, but on this day in 2000, in brand new Pac Bell park, Barry Bonds became the first player to hit a ball into McCovey Cove.

But we’re just getting started on this day in baseball history. In 1991, with Lou Brock in attendance, Rickey Henderson became baseball’s all-time stolen base leader.

Oh and also on that day, Nolan Ryan threw his record, seventh no-hitter.

And on this day in 1988, Michael Jordan scored 55 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He had 50 in the game before that, the only player in NBA history to have consecutive 50-point games in the playoffs.

That’s this day in sports for May 1.