This Day in Sports History: May 11

The Warriors and their fans were still very much believing, on May 11 in 2007. Baron Davis posterized Utah’s Andrei Kirilenko. The Warriors won that day, but would eventually be eliminated by the Jazz four games to one.

On this day in 2016, the Warriors closed out Portland with the help of Klay Thompson’s early hot hand, who led the Warriors with 33 points. Steph curry had the late dagger as the Warriors eliminated Portland four games to one.

One of the NBA’s all-time moves was on this day in 1980 when Julius Erving seemed to be walking on air in the 76ers championship series against the Lakers. The Lakers won the championship, but no one forgets this play by Dr. J.

And May 11 will always be one of the saddest days in history for long-time San Francisco Giants fans. It was on that day in 1972 when Willie Mays was traded to the New York Mets. The guy who had been a New York or San Francisco Giant since he broke into the Major Leagues in 1951, played the rest of that season, and 1973 with the Mets, before retiring.