This Day in Sports History: May 13

Six years ago on this day, Marcus Semian was at the Oakland Coliseum, wearing a Chicago White Sox uniform. A's fans having fun with Josh Reddick's walk-up song, and Reddick rewards them with a homer. Reddick dancing again, as the A's were 11-0 winners.

Obscure events on This Day in Sports with none less than the Duke, John Wayne in the stands in 1973 to see Bobby Riggs take on the top-ranked woman in Tennis, Margaret Court. Riggs won in straight sets, setting the scene for the later battle of the sexes against Billie Jean King.

And you're forgiven if you've never heard of Ron Neck-Eye. On this day in 1952, Neck-Eye struck out 27 batters in a nine-inning no-hitter, for a Pirates minor league team. That's the only time that's happened in pro baseball history.

That's This Day in Sports History for May 13.