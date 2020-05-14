This Day in Sports History: May 14

The Warriors met the Spurs in game one of the Western Conference Finals on this day in 2017. The Warriors erased a 25-point defecit, and Zaza Pachulia didn’t make any new friends on the Spurs when he stepped on Kawai Leonard, and forced Leonard out of the game. Steph Curry went for 40, and the Warriors were the winners, on the way to a four-game sweep.

The City of New York saw plenty of baseball history on this day. In 1967, Mickey Mantle hit the 500th home run of his career, at Yankee Stadium.

Five years later, at Shea Stadium, three days after he was traded, Willie Mays hit his first home run as a Met against the visiting Giants.

And back in the Bronx on this day in 1996, the reclimation of Dwight Gooden was complete. After a nearly two-year absence because of the ’84 strike and a suspension, Gooden pitched the only no-hitter of his 16-year career.

That’s this day in sports for May 14th.