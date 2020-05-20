This Day in Sports History: May 19

It was all still magic for the Warriors on May 19 five years ago. They hosted the rockets in game one of the Western Conference Finals. From buzzer-beaters to ball movement, it was a clinic as the Warriors took a 1-0 series lead.

One swing of the bat changed everything for the A’s on this day two years ago in Toronto. Chad Pinder’s first career grand slam erased a three-run deficit and gave Oakland a win.

A hockey dynasty began on this day in 1984. Wayne Gretzky and the Edmonton Oilers won the first of four straight Stanley Cup titles.