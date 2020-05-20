This Day in Sports History: May 20

Barry Bonds joined elite company on this day in 2006. His home run, 14 years ago, in an interleague game at the Oakland Coliseum, was number 714 of his career. That drive tied him with Babe Ruth for second most on the all-time list, behind Hank Aaron, whom he eventually surpassed.

There are also a couple of Warriors playoff milestones on this day. Two years ago, they rolled over Houston by 41 points, setting a record 16th straight home playoff win. Last year, the Warriors finished off a four-game sweep of Portland. That day, Steph Curry and Draymond Green became the only teammates to record triple doubles in the same game.

Finally, on this day in 1978, jockey Steve Cauthen and Affirmed won the Preakness by a neck. With that win, they'd completed two thirds of their eventual Triple Crown.