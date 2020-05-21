This Day in Sports History: May 21

They've had some classic matchups through the years, and on this day five years ago, it was Madison Bumgarner getting over on Clayton Kershaw. Bumgarner homered for the Giants first run, and fanned Kershaw later. The Giants blanked the Dodgers 4-0.

In 1986, the Lakers and Rockets were tied with one second showing on the clock (full). Ralph Sampson got the roll as the Rockets elimintaed the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

On This day in 1977, on his way to winning the triple, Seattle Slew won the second leg of the crown, the Preakness.

That's This Day in Sports History for May 21.