This Day in Sports History: May 26

The Warriors were facing elimination on May 26 two years ago in the Western Conference Finals. Klay Thompson had it going from outside, totaling 35 points, and Trevor Ariza had no chance against Steph Curry. The Warriors won big, forcing a seventh and deciding game in Houston.

It was walk-off time for the Giants on this day in 1997, thanks to Barry Bonds.

And on this day in 1985, sports fans witnessed an iconic Indy 500 finish. Danny Sullivan kept control of his car after a 360 and went on to win the 500 for the only time in his career.

Then we have an all-time baseball blooper on this day in 1993. Cleveland’s Carlos Martinez gets a home run when his fly ball to right field goes into the stands off Jose Canseco’s head.