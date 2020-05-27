This Day in Sports History: May 27

It was all fresh and exciting for the Warriors on this day five years ago. A balanced scoring effort was the key to wrapping up their Western Conference Finals series against Houston. The Warriors headed to the finals for the first time in 40 years.

It was quite a major league debut for a kid who grew up a Giants fan. Brandon Crawford played his first big league game on this day in 2011, and his first hit was a grand slam.

And on this day in 1981, the Mariners’ Lenny Randle had a solution for a swinging bunt by Kansas City’s Amos Otis. He went with a huff and a puff in an attempt to push the ball into foul territory, but the umpires ruled it was illegal. Otis was credited with a base hit.