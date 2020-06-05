This Day in Sports History: May 29

Before he got Lou Brock’s all-time record, Rickey Henderson had to pass the American League leader. On this day in 1990, Henderson stole number 893, one more than by Cobb.

It’s more rare than a perfect game. On this day in 2000, the A’s Randy Velarde executed one of just fifteen unassisted triple plays in Major League history.

And speaking of perfect games, the Phils Roy Halliday threw one of only 23 on this day in 2010.

And history made on this day at the Indy 500 in 1977. Janet Guthrie was the first woman to race at Indy on the same that that AJ Foyt became the first tour-time winner.

That’s This Day in Sports History for May 29.