This Day in Sports History: May 30

Kevin Durant on the opposing team this day four years ago, when it came down to a seventh and deciding game between the Warriors and Thunder. The final three of Steph Curry’s 36 points, the dagger, as the Warriors moved on to the finals, in Durant’s last game in an Oklahoma City uniform.

In 1977, Dennis Eckersley was a starter for the Cleveland Indians. On this day, Eck no-hit the Angels.

On this day in 1935, Babe Ruth played in his final game, retiring as a Boston Brave.

And on this day in 1911, a Memorial weekend tradition was started. The first Indy 500 was run, and the winner was Ray Haroon, the one driver without a mechanic on board, taking advantage of a new invention, the rear view mirror.

That’s This Day in Sports History for May 30.