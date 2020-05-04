This Day in Sports History: May 4

It was unfamiliar territory for Warriors fans on May 4 five years ago. Not only was the team on their way to its first NBA championship in forty years, but in an emotional ceremony, Stephen Curry was named the league’s most valuable player -- the first Warrior since Wilt Chamberlain to achieve that honor.

Charles Barkley loves to taunt the Warriors with his words these days. On this day in 1994, he was scoring a career-high 56 points for the Phoenix Suns, who completed a three-game first-round sweep of the Warriors.

And on this day in 1965 at Candlestick Park, Willie Mays took the Dodgers’ Claude Osteen the opposite way. That was homer number 512 for Mays, as he passed Mel Ott. And at that time, was the national league’s all-time home run leader.