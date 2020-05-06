This Day in Sports History: May 6

Last year on May 6 in Cincinnati, the Giants and Reds first braved the bees, and then Pablo Sandoval made baseball history. The Giants got blasted 12-4, but Sandoval became the first major leaguer since Christy Mathewson in 1905 to hit a home run, steal a base, and pitch a shutout inning in the same game.

More baseball history on this day in 1998. The Cubs’ Kerry Wood struck out 20 Houston Astros -- tying the single game record.

And on this day in 1982, Gaylord Perry pitched a complete game for his 300th career win.

Oh and on this day in 1954, Roger Bannister did what was thought to be humanly impossible. The Englishman ran the world’s first sub-four minute mile.