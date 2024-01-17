Warriors game postponed after assistant coach suffers medical emergency

Wednesday's Warriors game has been postponed after assistant coach Dejan Milojević suffered a medical emergency during a team dinner in Utah.

Golden State was due to face off with the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, but one of the team's assistant coaches, Dejan Milojević, was hospitalized after an unspecified medical emergency on Tuesday night, according to the team. The medical emergency occurred while the team was attending a private dinner.

"An update on Milojević’s status will be provided as appropriate," the Warriors wrote. The rescheduled game date will be announced at a later time, the NBA said on X, formerly Twitter.