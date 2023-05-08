Expand / Collapse search

Warriors fall to the Lakers, 104-101

By Freddy Brewster
Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2
article

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket past LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter in game four of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Aren

Expand

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night 104-101.

Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, led the team in game 4 with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. Curry secured his second triple-double of the season, his last one occurred during the Nov. 1, 2022 game against the Miami Heat. 

Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors' small forward, posted 17 points and Gary Payton II, the Warriors' power forward and recent college graduate, had 15 points. 

But it wasn't enough to secure the win. 

The Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis had over 50 points and 25 rebounds combined.

Featured

Amid playoffs, Warriors Gary Payton II quietly celebrates earning his college degree
article

Amid playoffs, Warriors Gary Payton II quietly celebrates earning his college degree

While the Warriors headlines have focused on their fight in the Western Conference Playoffs on a road to another possible championship, Golden State guard Gary Payton II (GP2) has quietly celebrated an off-the-court feat of his own: The 30-year-old NBA star has earned his college degree.

The Warriors trail 3-1 in the series, the next game is home at the Chase Center on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.