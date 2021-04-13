Warriors name Brandon Schneider as new president

The Golden State Warriors announced on Tuesday that Brandon Schneider will serve as the team's new president and chief operating officer.

Schneider knows how the team operates as he's been with the Warriors for 19 seasons. He spent the last three seasons as the team's chief revenue officer.

Brandon Schneider has been named the new president and chief operating officer of the Golden State Warriors. @BSchneider (@BSchneider on Twitter)

He'll start his new role on July 1.

Schneider will replace Rick Welts, who announced last week that he's retiring at the end of the 2020-21 season.

"During his 19 years with the Warriors, he has established a proven track record across several different job functions and, most importantly, has done so in any situation, regardless of the team’s on-court success," said Joe Lacob, Warriors Co-Executive Chairman and CEO. "Brandon is one of the bright, young executives in our industry and I anticipate a smooth transition from Rick."