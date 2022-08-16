Warriors superstar Draymond Green marries actress Hazel Renee

article

Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green married his longtime love Hazel Renee in a lavish ceremony and reception in Malibu over the weekend.

The nuptials were star-studded, fellow NBA stars including Steph Curry, LeBron James and Jason Tatum were on hand for the celebration.

Former Warriors Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson were seen in other social media posts from Green's big day. Guests were entertained with live performances from rappers DaBaby and Roddy Ricch.

Green and Renee met when they were both students at Michigan State, but Renee told Essence Magazine they didn't have their first date until years later.