Stop Gun Violence

Ending gun violence is a priority for many people in the Bay Area and across the country. See the list below if you are interested in government agencies, non-profits and other organizations that are committed to building a more peaceful society

"Implementation of the Oakland Ceasefire strategy was specifically demanded by community members to address gun violence. In direct response, the City of Oakland and its partners began implementation of the strategy in 2012 after years of community pressure. The Oakland Ceasefire Strategy has three goals: reduce gang/group-related shootings and homicides, decrease recidivism and incarceration rates of individuals participating in the intervention, strengthen police-community relations."

"A problem with so many root causes requires us to address it from all angles. Brady therefore emphasizes education, litigation, and legislation to ensure that every community is safe, not only from mass shootings, but also from the daily toll of gun homicide, domestic violence, suicide, unintentional shootings, and police violence that plagues so many communities."

"Amnesty International campaigns for effective gun violence prevention laws and interventions to stop gun violence. Strict regulation of firearms and strategic violence reduction initiatives are the most effective way of reducing gun violence."

"Sandy Hook Promise envisions a future where children are free from shootings and acts of violence in their schools, homes, and communities."

"We conduct rigorous research and use advocacy to implement evidence-based, equitable policies and programs that will prevent gun violence in our communities."

"Giffords is fighting to end the gun lobby’s stranglehold on our political system. We’re daring to dream what a future free from gun violence looks like. We’re going to end this crisis, and we’re going to do it together."

"1000 Mothers to Prevent Violence Mission is to ease the traumatic impact of violence on homicide and crime victim-survivors by providing ongoing compassionate support & services."

"United Playaz is a violence prevention and youth development organization that has worked in San Francisco for 25 years. The UP Clubhouse is located in the heart of San Francisco’s SoMa district. Our dedicated team share similar backgrounds with the youth we serve, and we work with the key insight that communities prosper from within. We provide our kids with a safe and positive environment in which they can grow. Our goal is to maintain a consistent ‘home’ that most of our kids lack in other facets of their daily lives."