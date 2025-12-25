Police investigating fatal shooting in Fairfield

article

Police in Fairfield are investigating a fatal shooting on Thursday afternoon.

The Fairfield Police Department posted on social media that a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at NorthBay Hospital just before 1 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Police said they determined the shooting happened on the 400 block of Cottonwood Drive. Police did not say what time the shooting happened and did not have details on what led to the shooting.

The victim has since died from his injuries, according to police.

The police department's investigations unit has taken the lead in this case.

Police said they did not believe there was an immediate threat to the community, but did not offer further details.

No suspect information was included in their social media post.

This is a developing news story.