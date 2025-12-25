Shooting victim in critical condition, Pleasanton police say

article

A shooting victim remains in critical condition on Thursday after being shot early Christmas Eve, Pleasanton police say.

Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at Civic Square Apartments at 4852 Bernal Avenue at 1:51 a.m. on Wednesday.

That's where officers found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and to his head.

Police said the officers provided emergency care until the man was taken to a local hospital.

Police said, based on their initial investigation, the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute over loud music coming from a vehicle.

A suspect has not yet been identified. Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public at this time.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information about what happened, you are asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.