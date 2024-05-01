2 elderly Asian men attacked in San Francisco

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month is off to an unsavory start with an unproved attack against two elderly Asian men in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

Two Filipino men, one aged 59 and another 78, were assaulted in an attack deemed unprovoked around 10:20 a.m. in the Union Square Area, according to authorities.

The incident occurred on Post and Kearny Streets.

San Francisco police said the victims claimed an unknown man got out of a vehicle, assaulted the two men, got back into the car and then fled the scene.

SFPD responded to the scene. Authorities say they have not ruled out hate being a motive for the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 starting the message with SFPD. Anonymous reporting is available.