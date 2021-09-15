FBI confirms Gabby Petito's remains found in Wyoming; manner of death 'homicide'
The FBI confirmed Tuesday that the remains found over the weekend in Grand Teton National Park were those of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, the Florida woman who went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiancé.
Gabby Petito update: Everything known about disappearance, death, autopsy
Gabby Petito: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance, death
Gabby Petito, 22, vanished after going on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van. Here is a timeline of her disappearance, death and the developments in the case.
Gabby Petito autopsy: FBI says 'initial determination' of manner of death is homicide
Details of Gabby Petito's Utah fight with fiancé Brian Laundrie revealed in witness statement to police
'I think the male took the female’s phone,' the witness reported.
Gabby Petito case: Laundrie family attorney cancels Tuesday press conference
The cancellation came after a conversation the Laundrie’s family attorney had with the FBI on Monday, FOX 5 NY reported.
Gabby Petito’s possible remains found near where Tampa family spotted camper van
A Tampa family traveling across the country notified the FBI that they had video of what appeared to be Gabby Petito's camper van at Spread Creek's camping ground near Grand Teton. The following day, Gabby's possible remains were located by the FBI in the same area.
Gabby Petito update: Body found in Wyoming believed to be missing woman
Gabby Petito’s van spotted in stranger’s footage at Grand Teton National Park, family believes
The family of Gabby Petito said they believe the white camper van that Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were traveling in was captured on footage taken Aug. 27 at a camping area in Grand Teton National Park.
FBI announces search for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Denver announced Saturday it will search the Grand Teton National Park for signs of a missing North Port woman.
Gabby Petito: Police speak with TikTok user who claimed to give boyfriend Laundrie a ride
A woman posted on TikTok that she came across a hitchhiker, Brian Laundrie, on Aug. 29 and briefly gave him a ride, calling it “a weird situation.” Police say they have since spoken with her about the interaction.
Gabby Petito update: Family attorney says Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts unknown
The Laundrie family attorney said the current whereabouts of Brian Laundrie — whose 22-year-old fiance Gabby Petito is missing — were unknown as of Friday evening. The FBI is now searching for him.
Gabby Petito: National Parks post calls for tips on missing 22-year-old
Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks posted on Instagram that their rangers are working with law enforcement officials to investigate the disappearance of Gabby Petito.
Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers
A series of haunting songs appeared on Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone.