SFPD arrest 2 teens in shooting death of 15-year-old girl

article

The Brief San Francisco police arrested a pair of teens — ages 16 and 15 – in connection with last week's shooting death of 15-year-old girl Jayda Mabrey. The teens were not identified, and a motive wasn't given. Jayda's family says she was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.



San Francisco police on Tuesday announced they have arrested a pair of teens — ages 16 and 15 – in connection with last week's shooting death of a 15-year-old girl.

Police said they arrested the teens on Monday and booked them into the Juvenile Justice Center on a homicide charge. Nothing else about them, including their names or genders, was released because they are minors.

Police also did not specify what evidence led them to arrest the pair for the death of Jayda Mabrey, a sophomore at Gateway High School, who was fatally shot on Jan. 30 in a triple shooting in the city's Western Addition at Golden Gate Avenue and Laguna Street about 5:15 p.m.

No motive was given for the shooting, where two other teens were injured.

In a previous interview, Jayda's aunt, Tiffany Mabrey, said her niece had her whole life ahead of her.

According to a verified GoFundMe page created on behalf of Jayda's family, her younger sister witnessed the shooting an was is left traumatized.

"Jayda was an innocent bystander, caught in the crossfire, and heartbreakingly lost her life far too soon," loved ones wrote. "Jayda was a bright, fun-loving young girl who meant everything to those who knew her...Her smile, laughter, and kind spirit touched so many lives, and her absence has left an unimaginable void."