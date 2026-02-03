Police arrest suspected driver in Antioch hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old girl

article

Antioch police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed 17-year-old Jeana Santos Flores in a hit-and-run crash last month.

What we know:

Antioch Police Department officers executed search warrants at two homes – one in Pittsburgh and one in Antioch – as part of the ongoing investigation into Jeana’s death, according to a department statement.

Police found 26-year-old Jamir Wilson at one of the homes and arrested him without incident on suspicion of hit-and-run. APD investigators also "recovered evidence" from both homes.

The backstory:

Antioch police did not provide any additional details on the crash, but previously confirmed that Jeana’s body was found around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 along L Street, between West 10th and West 18th streets.

Jeana’s stepmother, Jenna Lee, said the teen had been walking home after doing laundry at a relative's house.

The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy revealing injuries consistent with a high-impact vehicle collision.

"Her spine was broken," said Joseph Flores, Jeana’s father. "You have to hit someone hella hard for her spine to be broken… and then left her like that."

What you can do:

Jeana's family established a GoFundMe seeking donations to help cover funeral expenses. If you wish to donate, you can do so here.