Driver in stolen car dies in San Jose crash; investigation underway

article

The Brief A man driving a stolen car died in a crash early on Saturday morning after allegedly attempting to flee from San Jose police. Officers saw the crash "from a distance" and tried to offer aid, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



A man driving a stolen car died in a crash early on Saturday morning after allegedly attempting to flee from San Jose police.

What we know:

A San Jose Police Department cruiser found the reported stolen Infiniti EX37 sedan traveling north on Winchester Boulevard just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to a department statement.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled east onto Moorpark Avenue. Officers opted not to pursue the car.

"The vehicle continued traveling east bound on Moorpark when it lost control shortly after passing through its intersection with Monroe Street," the SJPD said. "The vehicle then struck a cement wall at HWY 17 overpass on Moorpark Avenue."

Officers saw the crash "from a distance" and tried to offer aid, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity was not released, but police noted that he was a man.

Big picture view:

The SJPD noted that the man’s death marked the city’s third fatal collision and traffic death of 2026.