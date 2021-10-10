Nutcracker returns to California Theatre in San Jose
A holiday tradition is getting ready to begin in the South Bay. The Nutcracker returns to California Theatre in San Jose on December 18, 2021.
Children's book honoring Oakland Symphony Conductor Michael Morgan
KTVU talks with author Dina Bartello about a new children's book honoring Michael Morgan, the Oakland Symphony conductor who died in August.
The San Francisco Nutcracker returns
Angela Watson talks about the SF Nutcracker's return.
Banksy art exhibit in San Francisco
Banksy, an artist known for his street art, is being celebrated at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts with an exhibition that has its public opening Monday. Vicente Fusco, co-producer of the “Unauthorized” Banksy Exhibit, explains.
See's Candies celebrates 100 years of iconic treats
KTVU's Gasia Mikaelian talks with the President and CEO of See's Candies to celebrate a century of sweetness.
Live with Nick Cannon: Nick and Sal talk about being deejays
Comedian, musician and actor Nick Cannon talks with Sal Castaneda about a shared passion: deejaying
A Little Night Music in San Francisco
Trixie Aballa, a local Filipina actress talks about San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon "A Little Night Music"
Retired South Bay judge authors new book
Retired Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell talks about her new book, Her Honor.
"Song for Cesar" at the Mill Valley Film Festival
Directors Abel Sanchez and Andres Alegria spoke to Mornings on 2 on Saturday about their documentary exploring the life and legacy of Cesar Chavez.