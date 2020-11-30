Timeline of Trump's activities in week coronavirus hit home

Timeline of Trump's activities in week coronavirus hit home

President Trump said late Thursday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.

