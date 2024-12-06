Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Rohnert Park

article

The Brief A bank in Rohnert Park was robbed and the suspect has gotten away Around $13,000 was stolen The suspect told staff he was armed



Police in Rohnert Park are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank and getting away with thousands of dollars in cash.

Around 11:30 a.m. at a bank in the 300 block of Rohnert Park Expressway, police received a call about a man who told a teller he had a gun and would shoot them if they did not give him cash.

Officials said the bank staff did not see a gun but gave him around $13,000 in cash.

The suspect left the scene on foot. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with a green symbol on it, though investigators don't believe he's wearing it anymore.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photograph should contact Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Det. K. Escher at (707) 588-3542.