Gov. Newsom hopes to make California more welcoming for abortion providers

Governor Gavin Newsom wants the state of California to make it easier for doctors to head to the Golden State to perform abortions, according to the governor's office. This comes as several states across the nation have instituted or plan to institute abortion bans.

The governor hopes to offer Arizona abortion providers an expedited way of getting licensed here in California. Newsom wants the change to go into effect by May 1—the same day that Arizona's near-total abortion ban goes into effect. Making that change happen by May would require emergency legislation to pass.

Newsom announced the bill on Wednesday; the governor's team said they are working closely with Arizona's Democratic governor, Katie Hobbs. A strong stance on abortion and abortion care is really nothing new for Newsom. It's been a major focus of his.

"When you're the size of 21 states combined, we have more at stake than any other state in America. A third of the Planned Parenthoods are here in California," Newsom said.

He's run ads across the country, specifically in states where abortion bans have gone into effect, like in the South, all paid for by his Campaign for Democracy political action committee (PAC).

"We are putting the boxing gloves on to fight for womens rights," Senator Nancy Skinner said of the bill.

Since Roe versus Wade was overturned nearly two years ago, a number of conservative states have started to limit access. California has taken steps to protect those rights.

According to the governor, the number of people seeking abortion care has gone up 17% since Roe versus Wade was overturned about two years ago. Experts say changes to abortion access across the country have been incredibly confusing for doctors and patients.

"Right now the legal ramifications are so complicated a lot of people don't even know what their legal rights are," Grace Howard, Associate Professor of Justice Studies at San Jose State University told KTVU. Howard said because of this doctors are pulling out of states with strict abortion laws.

"We've also been seeing health care providers leave the state. In Idaho, 22% of the OBs [i.e. obstetricians] have left. They're doing this because they can't protect patients without risking their ability to practice medicine... and freedom, they could go to prison,"

According to Politico, Governor Newsom will also be allocating $200 million towards reproductive health care. That money will go towards security at clinics, training for providers and transportation for patients.