DA's move to reduce killer Farley's sentence draws ire from victim's families

An hours-long court hearing Friday in the Hall of Justice in San Jose was filled with combative exchanges between an attorney for a crime victim's family and the Superior Court judge. The result was a continuance of the case.

"The DA has decided he's against the death penalty. And now he's on this crusade," said victim's attorney James McManis.

That crusade has pulled victims of the ESL Inc. mass murder back to Superior Court decades later, as they fought to prevent Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen from reducing a jury's death penalty verdict.

"You know how it is with your siblings; you're just like glue together. When this happened, it just ripped my world apart," said Kathleen Vaccaro.

Her younger brother, Buddy Williams, was one of seven people killed in February 1988 by Richard Farley. Williams' former wife still carries the pain from the incident in her heart.

"Buddy was absolutely the love of my life. I love him every day, even now," said Elizabeth Allen.

Investigators said Farley was obsessed with a coworker, Laura Black, who rebuffed his multiple advances. He went to the Sunnyvale-based company and using multiple guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, killed seven and wounded six. The ensuing hours-long stand-off was covered by former KTVU Bureau Chief Lloyd LaCuesta and broadcast to a stunned audience.

"Mr. Rosen has actually now created his own new form of social injustice against all of us." – Elizabeth Allen, former spouse of ESL Inc. mass shooting

"Channel 2 interrupted a children's program. My children, my two daughters, saw me hunkered behind a car, hoping not to get shot. And it had an impression on my children and also an impression on me," said LaCuesta, as he reflected on that day.

Farley eventually surrendered, was convicted of his crimes and sentenced to death.

This year, Rosen announced he's resentencing 12 death penalty cases to life without parole. He made his leanings clear well before this, during a July 2020 news conference.

"There is simply too much systemic racism and unfairness in our entire society, which is then reflected in our criminal justice system," Rosen said at the time. In response Friday, Elizabeth Allen, William's former wife, said, "Mr. Rosen has actually now created his own new form of social injustice against all of us."

The victim's family, survivors and those otherwise affected by the crime said in Dept. 24 of Superior Court that the DA's actions smack of disregard for the feelings of those most affected.

"Reliving the murder, having to restate things like my brother was shot in the face with a shotgun. I don't want to have to see that image for the rest of my life, but thanks to Mr. Rosen, I'm going to," said Vaccaro.

Victims' attorney James McManis, after a contentious hearing, won a small victory. The case is continued until Mar. 21, 2025, to allow time for others to come forward and express their feelings, and pain, to the court.

"We got an email from one of the police officers who had to walk through that building and see all of that carnage. He says he has an email with 300 ESL employees. They're all victims," said McManis.

The move to reduce death penalty cases has sparked a recall effort of DA Rosen, with one man starting to collect signatures.

