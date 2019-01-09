Iran vows "harsh retaliation" after U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian General
Former FEMA Coordinator Mark Neveau weighs in on this developing international story.
President Trump threatens cutting off FEMA funding from California
President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, threatening to cut off FEMA funding to California for forest fires.
Scientists say global warming is producing stronger hurricanes
Scientists researching the effects of climate change say global warming is producing stronger hurricanes, which could mean emergency response protocols might need to change in the face of future disasters.
Individual assistance provided for wildfire victims, what to do next
As of Saturday, all six counties involved in the North Bay Fires have been declared an emergency disaster zone, officials said. This means there’s individual assistance for those impacted.