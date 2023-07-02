Another scorcher in the Bay Area, heat advisory remained in effect

A heat advisory remained in effect in the Bay Area on Sunday. Some inland locations were set to see another round of triple digit temperatures ahead of the Fourth of July holiday before heading into a significant cool-down next week.

For those heading to the beach, a beach hazard statement was also in effect. In addition, KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said, "We've got some king tides happening where we have a little overlapping of the water along the sea shore, that mainly is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m."

Inland areas were expected to hit 101 degrees in places like Antioch and in Livermore. In cities including Pleasanton, San Ramon, Dublin, Danville, and Alamo temperatures were forecasted to flirt with those triple digits. In the North Bay, in places like Sonoma and in Napa, residents can expect temperatures in the 90s.

As far as the extended forecast, Roberta said the big cooling would begin on Monday. And she said we can expect a pleasant Fourth of July, though there will be an increase bank of low clouds and fog hugging the coastline. Seasonal temperatures were expected by Wednesday and Thursday. But cooler weather was expected to return, with temperatures below average by this time next weekend.