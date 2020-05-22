Bay Area bracing for a hot Memorial Day weekend

Friday around the Bay Area will be a beautiful day, temperatures a few degrees above average in most spots, but a degree or two cooler than Thursday.

High pressure builds in over the weekend keeping skies clear and temperatures warm.

Look for inland temps to hit mid 80's on Saturday and upper 80's by Sunday.

The heat really kicks in for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.

Expect to see low 70's at the coast, low 80's around the bay and 90's inland with some inland spots hitting upper 90's.

The heat stays with us thru Wednesday before gradually pulling back.