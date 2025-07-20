Bay Area sees mildest summer in decades

While much of the country bakes under record-breaking summer heat, the Bay Area is experiencing a different kind of summer, one that hasn’t felt this mild in decades.

The data

Local perspective:

According to recent climate data, San Francisco International Airport recorded an average maximum temperature of just 67 degrees between June 1 and July 15, making it the coldest start to summer since 1965.

Featured article

In San Francisco, only one day has reached 70 degrees since late May, a startling statistic that underscores the strength of this year’s persistent marine layer. That deep, gray blanket of low clouds and fog has stubbornly clung to the coast, keeping daily highs in the 50s and 60s, even while inland areas like the Central Valley bake.

Further south, in San Jose, a city that typically sees plenty of sunshine and warm weather by mid-July, 38 out of the first 45 days of summer were cooler than the same dates in 2024. The result: an extended cool-down that’s bucking all recent climate trends.

SEE ALSO: State Farm pushes to keep rate hike documents secret

Even Livermore, often the poster child for Bay Area heat, hasn’t escaped the pattern. Though it has seen a few days in the 80s and 90s, temperatures have still hovered several degrees below average, thanks to late-arriving heat and overnight marine influence funneling in through the Altamont Pass.

While some residents are enjoying the reprieve from high energy bills and sweltering commutes, others are left wondering: Is summer ever going to arrive?

With marine influence holding strong and forecasts showing continued below-average temperatures, it’s safe to say this is one Bay Area summer people won’t soon forget.

Why is this happening?

Dig deeper:

A strong deep marine layer, cooler ocean temperatures, and a lack of a persistent high-pressure ridge are keeping coastal and nearby inland areas cooler while the rest of California sizzles.