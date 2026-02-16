Bay Area weather: Cold storm brings steady rain, thunderstorm threat

The Brief A cold storm moved across the Bay Area after a prolonged dry stretch, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds. Tuesday is expected to be the most active day, with a chance of thunderstorms and a low tornado risk compared to last Christmas’s severe storm. Minor flooding, king tide impacts, mountain snow and building surf are all possible as the system moves through.



After long stretches of dry weather this winter, a cold storm swept across the Bay Area, bringing steady rain, gusty winds and the threat of minor flooding.

Storm system moves in

What we know:

Chief Meteorologist Mark Tamayo spoke with Dylan Flynn, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area office. As an area of low pressure wobbles in the Pacific, bands of moisture are expected to move into the region. Flynn said the entire Bay Area will continue to receive steady rainfall.

The most active day, with the potential for thunderstorms, is expected to be Tuesday. Compared with the severe weather event last Christmas, the tornado threat with this system is on the lower end of the spectrum.

Flooding concerns

Why you should care:

During this stormy stretch, the National Weather Service expects to issue several flood advisories for minor, nuisance flooding as rain moves through the area.

Forecasters are also monitoring the potential for flooding due to king tides Monday and Tuesday, which could exacerbate coastal and bayshore impacts.

Cold air, snow and surf

Cold air is expected to filter into the Bay Area as the system moves through.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for Lake County and the mountains of the Central Coast south of Monterey. Other parts of the Bay Area could see accumulating snow in hills above 3,000 feet.

Surf is also expected to build later in the week as the unsettled weather pattern continues.