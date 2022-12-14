Chilly much? Bay Area freeze warning expanded

article

The forecasted area for freezing temperatures this week just got bigger.

The National Weather Service updated its forecast early Wednesday, extending its freeze warning to most inland portions of the Bay Area and increasing the freeze warning to include all coastal areas except for San Francisco.

Both warnings are in effect through Thursday morning.

The coldest temperatures will be seen in the interior sections of the North Bay and in Monterey and San Benito counties, where the freeze warning will remain in effect through Sunday, with low temperatures between 25-32 degrees

The frost warning will remain in effect for the inland areas of the Bay Area through Sunday, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

The rest of the Bay Area will see lows between 28 and 35, and the warmest section of the Bay Area in San Francisco will see lows in the upper 30s.

The warnings advise the public to "protect people, pets, plants and pipes from the cold!"