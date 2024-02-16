Cloudy Bay Area skies are the calm before weekend's upcoming storms

Cloudy skies, typical of Bay Area winters, will lead up to the next storm which is expected to hit Northern California this weekend.

Rainfall will begin on Saturday in the North Bay, according to KTVU Meteorologist Steve Paulson.

"The system late Sunday, Monday will favor areas towards Santa Cruz, down to Monterey, down to Central California," Paulson said.

The rain is expected to be rather relentless from Saturday through Wednesday. Rainfall totals are expected to be "impressive" for the upcoming storms. Most of the Bay Area is expected to see two or more inches of precipitation before the storm lets up.