Seafoam covered bicyclists during dangerous California storm: Video

Seafoam covered bicyclists in Santa Cruz, California, as a dangerous storm impacted the area on Sunday.

Alekz Londos shot video that shows the strong winds causing large swells and seafoam around Santa Cruz Wharf on Feb. 4, according to Storyful. The National Weather Service issued high wind and surf advisories for the area on Sunday.

According to FOX 11 in Los Angeles, a powerful atmospheric river moved into Southern California on Sunday, creating life-threatening flood risks. This prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in eight counties in the state, including Los Angeles and Orange counties.

In Los Angeles, there is a rare "high risk" of flash flooding Sunday and Monday due to the atmospheric river, which is promising to dump several inches of rain across the region. People are encouraged to stay home.