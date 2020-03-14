First rain falls in the Bay Area, with more to come

Light rain fell across the Bay Area on Saturday, with more scattered showers on Sunday and Monday, and possibly into Tuesday, said KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco.

She said Saturday will be a breezy, wet and dreary day. Winds could reach 30 to 35 miles per hour.

While the showers could potentially stick around to Tuesday, heavy snow will fall across The Sierra.

A winter weather warning was in effect to 11 a.m. Monday in the Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

Snow was already coming down above 4,000 feet Saturday morning.

Rosemary Orozco said snow levels would eventually reach 2,500-feet.

Snow accumulations could reach 4-5 feet in the higher elevations.