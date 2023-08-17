Hurricane Hilary expected to bring stormy weather across California

Look out, California. Hurricane Hilary is headed this way and is raising the likelihood of torrential rain and major flash floods beginning this weekend and lasting into next week.

On Thursday morning, the storm reached Category 1 hurricane status with sustained wind speeds of 75 mph. At the time, it was approximately 600 miles south of Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

Hurricane Hilary is expected to continue gathering strength and may reach Category 3 or 4. It's expected to hit Baja California by Saturday morning.

If it stays on its current course, Southern California will be affected by the tail end of the weekend. There could be flash floods there and into the Central Valley.

It looks like the Lake Tahoe region will get copious amounts of rain and experience thunderstorms by late Sunday into Wednesday.

The Bay Area will see the hurricane's effects from Monday through Wednesday. But, the Bay Area may see only cloudy skies with high humidity or possibly be greeted with rain, thunderstorms, and dry lightning.