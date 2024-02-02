A strong storm headed toward California has led authorities to issue a flood watch for a vast area covering the Bay Area and Central Coast that takes effect Saturday.

Heavy rains are expected to commence Saturday afternoon. The storm is tracking to have the most impact on the Santa Cruz mountains, but the flood watch stretches from the North Bay coast to Big Sur and stretches into the hills and valleys of inalnd areas.

There will be moderate to heavy rainfall, the NWS predicts, which could cause rivers to rapidly rise and spill. "This could result in nuisance as well as minor flooding," the NWS said.

This storm will include stronger wind gusts than the atmospheric river that washed overhead on Wednesday. San Francisco, the Peninsula's coast, Santa Cruz mountains and the northern end of the Monterey Bay are also under a high wind warning from Sunday 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The flood watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Monday.

The storm will have a major impact on other parts of California. The Lake Tahoe area and much of the Sierra Nevada range will get buried by significant amounts of snow. Southern California is bracing for heavier rain than the Bay Area.