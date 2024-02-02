Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SUN 4:00 AM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
3
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 4:00 AM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose

San Francisco Bay Area weather: flood watch issued ahead of storm

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Cool Friday with showers

Friday will be cooler and there will possibly be bouts of rain showers and even hail in the Bay Area. Another storm with strong wind will hit on Sunday.

A strong storm headed toward California has led authorities to issue a flood watch for a vast area covering the Bay Area and Central Coast that takes effect Saturday.

Heavy rains are expected to commence Saturday afternoon. The storm is tracking to have the most impact on the Santa Cruz mountains, but the flood watch stretches from the North Bay coast to Big Sur and stretches into the hills and valleys of inalnd areas.

There will be moderate to heavy rainfall, the NWS predicts, which could cause rivers to rapidly rise and spill. "This could result in nuisance as well as minor flooding," the NWS said. 

This storm will include stronger wind gusts than the atmospheric river that washed overhead on Wednesday. San Francisco, the Peninsula's coast, Santa Cruz mountains and the northern end of the Monterey Bay are also under a high wind warning from Sunday 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The flood watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Monday.

The storm will have a major impact on other parts of California. The Lake Tahoe area and much of the Sierra Nevada range will get buried by significant amounts of snow. Southern California is bracing for heavier rain than the Bay Area.

Possible tornado spotted in Sonoma County

The National Weather Service and Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management are working together to determine if a funnel cloud spotted in the small rural community of Two Rock on Thursday was indeed a tornado.