Scattered showers hit the Bay Area as blizzard persists in the Sierra

Sunday brought scattered showers to the Bay Area as a blizzard blazed on over the Sierra. Another storm is expected to come through Northern California on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for the Bay Area Sunday night, when temperatures are expected to dip as low as 34 degrees.

Many ski resorts are celebrating the fresh powder, including Palisades Tahoe, where nearly 6 feet of snow has come down in the past two days.

A stretch of Interstate 80 near Colfax has been closed since Friday due to difficult conditions and several jackknifed big rigs along the freeway. As of 6 a.m. on Sunday, there is no estimated time of reopening.

Some snow-laden trees have toppled over from the weight of the fresh powder in Tahoe. Winds across the area are intense at this time, with gusts up to 60 mph over mountain passes. The winds blow the fresh powder into drifts, which have made snow measurement difficult in some areas.

Wind brought down a tree in the Pleasanton area, according to California Highway Patrol. The tree closed Foothill Road for some time.