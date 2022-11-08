Live midterm election results: Key U.S. House races

Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for election this midterm election, as they are every two years. While the Senate is a toss-up, Republicans are expected to gain control of the House.

Of the 435 total seats, 220 are held by Democrats while Republicans have 212. Three seats are empty due to resignations and one death; two of which will not be filled until the next Congress.

This year, 49 representatives and one non-voting delegate (30 Democrats and 20 Republicans) are retiring, 17 of whom (nine Democrats and eight Republicans) are seeking another office.

Live U.S. House race results

Here’s a look at how some of the key races are turning out. Tap or click for a detailed race breakdown:

AZ-1: David Schweikert (R) vs. Jevin Hodge (D)

Democrats are looking to unseat six-term Republican Rep. David Schweikert in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, which includes parts of north Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and Paradise Valley. The wealthy district was renumbered and its lines were redrawn during last year's once-a-decade redistricting. It became a little less Republican, although the GOP still ranks first in voter registration there.

Democrats currently hold five of Arizona’s House seats, but Republicans are hoping newly drawn district maps that favor them will help them pick up one — or even two — of those.

To sway voters away from a 7th term with Schweikert, Hodge has pointed to a more recent $125,000 fine imposed by the Federal Election Commission on Schweikert’s campaign committee earlier this year for misreporting spending and diverting some campaign funds for his own use.

Two years earlier, Schweikert paid a $50,000 fine and acknowledged 11 violations to settle an investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee, which found he was indifferent to repeated campaign finance violations and used his official staff for campaign work. He won his 2020 reelection bid by nearly 5 percentage points over a well-funded Democrat anyway.

Hodge, who serves as board president for a Head Start program in Phoenix, turned heads in 2020 when he came within 403 votes of winning a county Board of Supervisors seat. He chose not to challenge the results, saying he trusted the election process and the people who run it.

He hopes the slightly more moderate district, where a third of voters are registered as independents, will be receptive to his messages of lowering prescription drug costs, protecting democracy and codifying abortion rights.

CA-13: John Duarte (R) vs. Adam Gray (D)

Like other districts in California’s farm-belt region, the 13th District has a prominent Democratic tilt and a large Latino population. But the most likely voters tend to be white, older, more affluent homeowners, while working-class voters, including many Latinos, are less consistent in getting to the polls. That provides a possible opening for the GOP, despite the 14-point Democratic registration advantage.

The top finisher in the June primary was Republican John Duarte, a businessman and major grape and almond farmer whose top priorities include obtaining adequate water supplies for farmers in the drought-wracked state — a perennial issue in the Central Valley — along with addressing inflation and crime.

His opponent, Democrat Adam Gray, is a state legislator known as a moderate. In a region heavily dependent on agriculture, he’s been critical of state water management and puts water and agriculture at the top of his issues list. He has also stressed his willingness to work across party lines, and promised to make improvements in public safety and education.

CA-22: David G. Valadao (R) vs. Rudy Salas (D)

Rep. David Valadao (R) and Rudy Salas (D) are running for California's 22nd Congressional District.

New district lines in California have given Democrats a 12 percentage point advantage in the race to secure the House.

In the district, in the state’s Central Valley farm belt, Democrats currently enjoy a 17 percentage point registration edge. But incumbent Republican Rep. David Valadao enjoys strong name recognition as he faces Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas.

Valadao is one of just two House Republicans who voted to impeach Former President Donald Trump and has managed to make it to the general election, along with Republican Dan Newhouse of Washington state.

MI-7: Elissa Slotkin (D) vs. Tom Barrett (R)

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed party lines to endorse Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin earlier this month.

Slotkin is a two-term House member competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan's redrawn 7th Congressional District, which includes Lansing. The contest is among the most expensive House races in the country and is considered a toss-up.

Slotkin has described herself as a Democrat representing a Trump-voting district. At a campaign event on Nov. 1, she told reporters that Cheney approached her in October on the House floor about the possible endorsement.

Barrett previously told FOX News he believes it is "no surprise" that Cheney, turned on her party and endorsed Slotkin.

"My entire adult life has been committed to service in the Army, and sadly I’ve lost too many friends as part of America’s endless wars. Now establishment Warhawks like Liz Cheney and Elissa Slotkin are standing together because I oppose their senseless thirst for more foreign entanglements," Barrett, the GOP nominee running against Slotkin, told Fox News Digital in response to the endorsement.

Barret was endorsed last month by Tulsi Gabbard, herself a former representative who switched her allegiance from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party in October.

MN-2: Angie Craig (D) vs. Tyler Kistner (R)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is facing off against Republican challenger Tyler Kistner in one of the country's most expensive congressional races.

Craig has portrayed her GOP challenger as a pawn of Big Oil and Big Pharma who conceals his opposition to abortion rights.

Kistner meanwhile has blamed Craig for things like inflation and other economic woes because she supports President Joe Biden’s policies.

Last month, Craig and Kistner met for their only full debate of the campaign at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, sponsored by the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Their race in the swing suburban 2nd District is considered the GOP’s best chance to flip a congressional seat in Minnesota.

Craig blamed the expenses of the race on oil and pharmaceutical super PACs that are spending heavily to try to defeat her. Craig’s campaign had over $3 million in cash heading into the final month of the campaign, after raising $1.75 million in the third quarter. The Kistner campaign said Thursday that it raised over $731,000 in the same period and had $494,000 left in the bank.

"You’re pro-life, you’re pro-Trump and you’re pro-guns," Craig said. "Now, you get up here and you pretend to be the boy next door, but you are too extreme for Minnesota’s 2nd District."

NV-3: Susie Lee (D) vs. April Becker (R)

In the 3rd district that runs through the Vegas suburb of Henderson all the way to the Arizona border, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report is among those that consider Democratic incumbents Rep. Susie Lee’s race against Republican April Becker a toss-up.

Both are near the top of the list of races nationally that could help determine whether the GOP takes control of the House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, has helped raise money for Lee, a member of the powerful Appropriations Committee who enjoyed a 3-to-1 fundraising advantage through June 30 against Becker, a Republican attorney who narrowly lost her bid to unseat the state Senate leader in 2020.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has campaigned with Becker, and Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel appeared with her at an Oct. 7 rally in Las Vegas.

Becker opposes abortion with exceptions for rape, incest and harm to the mother and has the support of groups that oppose abortion. But she notes that abortion is legal in Nevada through 24 weeks under a voter-approved measure, so any federal limits on abortion would be unconstitutional.

NV-4: Steve Horsford (D) vs. Sam Peters (R)

Democratic incumbent Rep Steven Horsford is seeking reelection in the western battleground state.

Horsford, who won by 4.9 percentage points in 2020 is slightly favored to fend off Peters in the 4th Congressional District stretching from the northern outskirts of Vegas into rural communities to the northeast.

Meanwhile, GOP challenger Peters, A war veteran who lost in the 2020 GOP primary, Peters urged congressional Republicans to contest Biden’s election. He said he wouldn’t have certified it without obtaining more information and has advocated for eliminating electronic voting machines.

In addition to "election integrity" and "fiscal responsibility," Peters has campaigned most on border security. His 11-point immigration plan begins with completing the wall the Trump administration began on the Mexican border.

NH-1: Chris Pappas (D) vs. Karoline Leavitt (R)

Republican 1st Congressional District candidate Karoline Leavitt was not her party’s first choice to take on Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire, but Republican voters made the former Trump White House press aide, who questioned the 2020 election results, their nominee.

The 1st Congressional District seat flipped between parties five times in seven elections before Pappas won in 2018.

Leavitt worked in Trump's press office and as communications director for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik. Leavitt has promoted Trump's accusations that the 2020 election was stolen from him. The Nov. 8 race will test the appeal of a far-right candidate in a Democratic-leaning state.

Pappas has called Leavitt extreme and said her claims about the 2020 election "are not based in truth or reality" and are "dangerous." Meanwhile, Leavitt contends that Pappas and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "are the real extremists," citing their support for a federal elections bill named after the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., that would have created national automatic voter registration, allowed all voters to cast ballots by mail and weakened voter ID laws, among other things.

NH-2: Annie Kuster (D) vs. Bob Burns (R)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster and Republican challenger Robert Burns are fighting over New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

During a debate last month, the two frequently took jabs and interrupted one another over COVID funding, drug addiction treatment, and abortion rights.

Kuster is well known for supporting the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would protect the right to access abortion care nationwide after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Kuster has stated that Burns would support a national abortion ban at conception, but Burns has been saying he’d support a ban at 12 weeks, and now he’d a support a 15-week ban.

NJ-7: Tom Malinowski (D) vs. Thomas Kean Jr. (R)

This is a rematch between Democrat Tom Malinowski (https://ballotpedia.org/Tom_Malinowski), a two-term incumbent, and Republican Tom Kean Jr., a former state lawmaker.

In 2020, Malinowski eked out a 50.6% to 49.4% victory over Kean in a district that went 54.2% for Joe Biden to 44.3% for Donald Trump.

The redrawn NJ-7 is more favorable to the GOP. The new district includes all of Hunterdon and Warren counties, and parts of Somerset, Sussex, Morris, and Union counties.

NY-3: Robert Zimmerman (D), Mekita Coe (People's Party), George Devolder-Santos (R)

Democrat Robert Zimmerman and Republican George Devolder-Santos are facing off for an open seat in New York's 3rd District.

Santos is hoping to take this district, which spans along a northwest part of Long Island. Santos was also reportedly in attendance during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. He had previously said he was "at the Ellipse on Jan. 6" and called the crowd "amazing," but he has since denounced the incursion calling the riot "a dark day in America." He has refused to provide details about his whereabouts during the attack.

The seat is held by Rep. Tom Suozzi, but he did not seek re-election after making a bid for New York Governor but did not advance through the primary race.

Zimmerman, a 68-year-old marketing executive has seen support from Jill Biden in a historically blue district which further highlights party concerns about the Democrat’s prospects on Long Island.

This is also the first congressional race between two openly gay candidates.

NY-19: Josh Riley (D) vs. Marcus Molinaro (R)

Democrat Josh Riley is running against Republican Marc Molinaro in New York's 19th Congressional District.

Molinaro was elected as Dutchess County’s 7th County Executive in November 2011. At 36, he took office as the youngest County Executive in county history. He was re-elected for a third term in 2019.

Molinaro was defeated by now-Rep. Pat Ryan in a 2022 special election in a bid to serve the remainder of former Rep. Antonio Delgado's term after he resigned to take on the role of lieutenant governor.

Riley defeated his opponent Jamie Cheney in the Democratic primary, leading her by nearly 30 percentage points.

Riley is an attorney who formerly served as a counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Prior to running for Congress, he ws a fellow on former Sen. Ted Kennedy's Labor & Pensions Committee staff and served as a Policy Analyst at the U.S. Department of Labor where he focused on strengthening safety nets — like the unemployment insurance and trade adjustment assistance programs



Prior to running for Congress, Molinaro ran an ambitious campaign in 2018 for governor of New York but was defeated by then-Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

NC-13: Wiley Nickel (D) vs. Bo Hines (R)

Republican Bo Hines and Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel are vying for the open seat that spawned from a tumultuous redistricting battle during which North Carolina fashioned boundaries for the new congressional district it was awarded following the 2020 census.

Democrats have criticized Hines for "district shopping," but the Republican, who lived in Raleigh for two years before transferring to Yale from North Carolina State University, said he always intended to run for the seat that Republican U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Ted Budd is vacating. Budd currently represents a 13th District that is located to the west.

Nickel, 46, who still resides in the neighboring 2nd District but has represented Raleigh and nearby Cary in the state Senate since 2019, is "one to talk" about residency, Hines previously told The Associated Press.

North Carolina congressional candidates are not required to live in the district they seek to represent.

Hines said he supports a total ban on abortion, "but with the exception of life of the mother." Democrats called him out earlier in the campaign cycle for wiping any mention of abortion from his campaign website, accusing him of hiding his "extremist" stance to appeal to moderates. Hines told the AP he removed it because he was hearing from constituents that abortion wasn’t among their primary concerns.

The first bill Hines hopes to pass in Congress, he said, is a 10-year moratorium on immigration. He described it as "a pause" to allow the United States to completely redraw its immigration system.

OH-9: Marcy Kaptur (D) vs. J.R. Majewski (R)

Longtime Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur is running a tight race against Republican J.R. Majewski for Ohio's 9th Congressional District.

The 76-year-old is currently the longest-serving woman in the history of the House of Representatives and ranks among the most senior Members of the 117th Congress.

Kaptur also serves as a member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee and said she uses this assignment to advocate for veterans.

Meanwhile, Majewski has been endorsed by President Trump and has been focused on key issues including protecting constitutional rights, limited government, energy independence and a strong U.S. military.

PA-8: Matt Cartwright (D) vs. Jim Bognet (R)

Rep. Matt Cartwright is facing off against Republican Jim Bognet in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District.

Cartwright is a member of the House Committee on Appropriations. Prior to working in congress, he was an attorney for 25 years.

In 2012, Cartwright defeated 10-term incumbent Rep. Tim Holden in the Democrat primary election.

Bognet, Cartwright's two-time challenger, is a former Trump administration appointee in the Export-Import Bank. He secured the endorsement of Trump in May.

Born and raised in Luzerne County, Bognet grew up working with his dad at his small local construction company.

"Jim is running for Congress to take those same values of hard work and honesty for an honest day's pay to Washington and represent the people of Northeast Pennsylvania," according to his campaign website.

TX-28: Henry Cuellar (D) vs. Cassy Garcia (R)

Democrat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar will face Republican Cassy Garcia for Texas’ 28th Congressional District.

Cuellar, the incumbent, is one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress and has also bucked the party for years over his support of gun rights and a tougher stance on immigration. But he still kept the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership.

According to her website, Garcia "served as regional field representative for Texas Commissioner of Agriculture serving as a liaison to agriculture, business and economic development organizations, at local, state and federal levels of government."

TX-34: Mayra Flores (R) vs. Vicente Gonzalez Jr. (D)

Republican Mayra Flores is running for reelection for the U.S. House in Texas’ 34th Congressional District. She faces her democratic opponent Vicente Gonzalez, Jr.

Flores is pro-life, saying on her website "I will always fight for the unborn and advocate for pro-life policies in Washington.

She also describes herself as pro-second amendment and pro-border security.

Gonzalez Jr. serves as the United States representative for Texas's 15th congressional district. However, he’s now running for the 34th district due to redistricting.

His platform includes advocating for preventative measures against COVID-19, along with migrants seeking asylum.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.